“It’s serious” – ‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond reportedly hospitalized

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2021 at 4:35 pm

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images(FLORIDA) -- Dustin Diamond, who famously played Screech in the '90s teen sitcom Saved by the Bell, has been hospitalized in Florida for what TMZ says is a cancer-related cause.

"It's serious, but we don't know how serious yet," a spokesperson for the actor tells Entertainment Weekly, but didn't confirm the cancer report. The 44-year-old "will probably go home after treatments" said the rep, who adds, "We just want him to get well soon."

Diamond was reportedly feeling unwell, according to TMZ, which broke the illness news, and was reportedly suffering pain "all over his body and [had] a general sense of unease."

Diamond didn't join former Saved by the Bell cast mates Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies for the new revival on Peacock. In a recent episode, Lopez's A.C. Slater comments that Screech is currently in orbit, working on the International Space Station with his robot sidekick, Kevin.

