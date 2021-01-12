Osburn competent to stand trial

TYLER — A man charged with murder for the stabbing death of his girlfriend has been found competent to stand trial. On Tuesday our news partner KETK reported Dr. Mitchell Dunn has found no evidence that Johnny Osburn, 40, Tyler, has a mental illness. Osburn is charged with murder for the death of 42-year-old Leslie Gamino of Tyler. In January of 2020, Tyler police were alerted that Gamino was possibly being held hostage by Osburn and traced the location to Townhouse Motel in Tyler where police discovered her body wrapped in bedding in the trunk of her car. She had been stabbed multiple times. Osburn was later taken into custody and charged with her death.