Southside Bank ranked in elite status

TYLER — Southside Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of Southside Bank, has been named one of the Top 10 Banking Powerhouses in America by Bank Director. The organization announced the distinction Tuesday. The 2021 RankingBanking study of performance powerhouse banks also ranked Southside as one of the top three banks in America for creating long-term value, named the board of directors the best in Texas, and identified Southside as the best bank to work for in Texas.