Texas company agrees to reimburse medicare for improper billing

LONGVIEW — The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, Stephen J. Cox announced that Spinal Decompression Clinic of Texas has agreed to pay $330,898.00 to resolve liability under the False Claims Act for the alleged improper billing of electro-acupuncture device neurostimulators. According to the press brief SDCT billed Medicare for the implantation of 41 neurostimulators, a surgical procedure, which usually requires an operating room and is reimbursed by federal health care programs. SDCT, however, did not perform those surgeries, instead applied P-Stim devices in an office setting.