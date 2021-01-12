Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas

ALAMO (AP) – President Donald Trump is taking no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault. Trump says, “People thought that what I said was totally appropriate.” Later, Tuesday, Trump visited Alamo, Texas, a city in the Rio Grande Valley near the U.S.-Mexican border – the site of the 450th mile of the border wall his administration is building. He brushed off Democratic calls on his Cabinet to declare him unfit from office and remove him from power using the 25th Amendment. He highlighted his campaign against illegal immigration.