High-speed chase results in arrest of 2

HENDERSON COUNTY — A high-speed chase through multiple counties, involving a DPS helicopter and 8 other agencies, resulted in the arrest of 2 Dallas teenagers Monday. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the chase started in Athens and ran through Kaufman and Van Zandt County. Javier Delarosa, 18, and Arnulfo Baesa, 17, are both facing charges of delivering a “substantial amount of meth.” Authorities say the chase reached speeds of 115 miles per hour and the suspects were seen throwing drugs out the window.

A K-9 officer eventually tracked down the two, after they pulled over in front of a home and ran into the woods.

The following agencies were involved in the chase:

Athens

Eustace

Mabank

Canton

Kaufman County Sheriff

Van Zandt County Sheriff

Kaufman County Constables

DPS troopers

DPS helicopter