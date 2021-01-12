City of Marshall making progress in downtown redevelopment

MARSHALL — Redevelopment of Marshall’s downtown continues. On Tuesday, the city announced the recent removal of four trees that were causing extensive damage. According to the city, the extraction of the four live oak trees was necessary because of wide-ranging detriment being caused. The city said they will plant four live Oak trees on Arbor day at a city park this Spring. Marshall officials welcome your input on how to best repurpose the trunks by calling 903-935-4421 or online by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net.