Details released on fire that kills 4

TYLER — A woman and three children died Monday in a house fire in Winona. The cause of that fire remains under investigation. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks is urging residents to make sure smoke detectors are installed in homes and working. “The one key element that we believe, now we don’t know it to be fact yet, we are still under investigation, but we have no evidence of working smoke detectors in either of the fires. But again, it’s pure speculation at this point. That is the reason that it really weighs on my heart, that we get that message out there. We have got to have working smoke detectors in these homes.”

Brooks identified the adult victim at a news conference Tuesday, as Britney Stewart, 24. The identities of the three children killed have not been released pending notification of all relatives. The children were ages 5, 2 and 1. Edwin Harris, 31, was injured when he tried to re-enter the house to get others out. Harris remained hospitalized on Tuesday. Investigators have determined that the home was without electricity, and there was a wood burning stove. Brooks said at this point he did not know if the stove was in use when the fire broke out. Authorities do not suspect foul play. In 2020, there were zero fire fatalities in Smith County, there have already been 5 in less than two weeks in 2021.