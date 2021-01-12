Pet food recalled after at least 70 dogs die, 80 sickened: FDA

Chalabala/iStock By MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News (WASHINGTON) -- Several pet food products have been recalled after the death of at least 70 dogs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday . Three brands of Sportmix products for dogs and cats made by Midwestern Pet Foods may contain potentially fatal levels of the toxin aflatoxin, according to the FDA. The FDA said it is aware of at least 70 deaths and 80 illnesses in dogs that ate the recalled pet food, adding that the count is approximate and may not reflect the total number of pets affected. The Missouri Department of Agriculture tested multiple samples of the food and found "very high levels" of aflatoxin, which is produced by a mold that can grow on corn and other grains used in pet food, the FDA said. Midwestern Pet Foods has committed to recalling nine lots of Sportmix products, the FDA said. The FDA and Missouri Department of Agriculture are working to determine if any others need to be recalled. The lot code, which begins with the letters "Exp," is located on the back of the bag. As of Dec. 30, the recalled products are: Sportmix Energy Plus 50 lb. bag: Exp 03/02/22/05/L2 Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 44 lb. bag: Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Sportmix Premium High Energy 50 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 44 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 Sportmix Original Cat 31 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 15 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 On Monday, the manufacturer expanded the recall to include all pet food products containing corn that were made in the firm's Oklahoma plant that expire on or before July 9, 2022. The following pet food products have been recalled if the date and or lot code includes an expiration date of "07/09/22" and includes "05" in the date or lot code, which identifies products made in the Oklahoma plant: Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk 40 lb. bag Pro Pac Performance Puppy 40 lb. bag Splash Fat Cat 32% 50 lb. bag Nunn Better Maintenance 50 lb. bag Sportmix Maintenance 44 lb. bag Sportmix Maintenance 44 lb. bag 50 lb. bag Sportmix High Protein 50 lb. bag Sportmix Stamina 44 lb. bag 50 lb. bag Sportmix Bite Size 40 lb. bag 44 lb. bag Sportmix Premium Puppy 16.5 lb. bag 33 lb. bag The products were distributed to online retailers and stores nationwide, the FDA said. Pet owners who have the recalled products should contact the company for further instructions or throw the products out in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them. Signs of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea. There is no evidence that pet owners who handle the products are at risk of aflatoxin poisoning, the FDA said. If your pet has symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning, contact a veterinarian immediately. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

