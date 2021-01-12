Advertisement

Holy S***! Marvel Cinematic Universe officially adds Deadpool; will keep its R-rating

"Deadpool 2" - TM & © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) -- It's official! Deadpool 3 is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the motor-mouthed mercenary won't be holding his tongue.

In an interview with Collider, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, confirmed not only that work on the third installment is underway, but also that it will be a part of the MCU.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now," he shared, adding that Ryan Reynolds, who stars as Deadpool, is "overseeing a script right now."

"It will not be [filming] this year... but it’s exciting for it to have begun," he continued. "Again, a very different type of character in the MCU and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Feige also confirmed what ABC Audio had previously reported: Emmy Award-winning sisters Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux -- who have written for the animated comedy Bob's Burgers since 2012 -- are also working on the script.

Deadpool 3 is expected to film in 2022, at the earliest, reports Collider.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

