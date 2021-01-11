Advertisement

Kevin Hart inks major multi-film deal with Netflix

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) -- (NOTE LANGUAGE) Funnyman Kevin Hart is bringing in 2021 with a bang. The actor-comedian shared on Instagram that he and his HartBeat Productions have signed a massive, multi-film deal with Netflix.

"Excited about this new chapter for myself & my company," Hart wrote, captioning the announcement published by Deadline. "I am beyond blessed and thankful for my team at HartBeat Productions....I truly believe in our ability to make global films that will make a lasting impact in cinema history for years to come."

"We are just getting started people #HartBeatProductions .....It’s all about the “We” not the “Me," he added.



According to Deadline, Hart's new deal with Netflix will be a major commitment for the actor. It includes Hart starring in at least four films he’ll produce, in addition to a first-look film producing deal as part of the agreement.

Hart's partnership with the streamer comes after his latest stand-up special, Zero F*cks Given, became Netflix’s number-one comedy special of 2020.

Up next, Hart will star in and executive-produce the recently announced Netflix scripted limited series True Story, marking his dramatic series debut.

By Rachel George

