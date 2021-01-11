Fire claims 4 victims in Starrville

STARRVILLE — A fire on Monday has killed four people in Smith County. According to our news partner KETK, a mother and three children were killed in the house fire. One survivor did manage to get out of the home. A neighbor called authorities reporting the fire around 11:30 a.m. Several departments responded including Winona, Red Springs and Jackson Heights. The identities of the victims have not been released at this time, but Smith County Fire Marshall Jay Brooks did confirm, it was a mother and 3 small children.