Virtual meeting scheduled for Tyler Area MPO

TYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization invited the community to attend virtual open house later this week. According to group, this is an effort by the MPO to update the Master Street Plan. The purpose of the open house is to gather input on what street elements, such as. curbs, turn lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks, among other items, should be included on different types of roads. The Zoom gathering happens from 4:30 to 6 Thursday afternoon. More information is available at http://www.TylerAreaMPO.org.