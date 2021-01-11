Anna Paquin gives us the bright side of her 'True Blood' reboot tweet controversy

Steve Iervolino/ABC News(NEW YORK) — When it was announced last month that there was going to be a True Blood reboot, the former HBO show’s star, Anna Paquin, went viral when the actress who played Sookie Stackhouse tweeted, “Well, this is the first I’m hearing about this.”

The tweet kicked off a Twitter storm, with Paquin’s fans flipping out on her behalf because she wasn’t involved. But Paquin insists to ABC Audio she wasn’t shading the new project.

“No!” she laughed. “Someone was kind of like, ‘Go queen, go off!'”

The Oscar-winning actress, who also won a Golden Globe for the vampire series, explained, “I got some really… amazing fans who…have my back. And trust me, I love it. I’m so grateful. But I was like, ‘No, no no, guys, guys, this is not a thing!'”

She added, “Literally, every single cast and crew member there was like text chains going back and forth, like, ‘Did you guys know about this?'”

“And literally none of us, even Charlaine Harris, knew anything about it,” Anna says, referring to the author of The Southern Vampire Mysteries book series on which the show was based.

“So we were all just kind of learning about it in real time. And then as things do, the Internet kind of explodes, but — which is all very flattering!” Paquin admits, saying there was another silver lining to the situation: “What was kind of nice is that a few quite long…chat groups got together of some of our peeps. It was just like, nice to catch up.”

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is reportedly in talks to write the new show, with original series creator Alan Ball producing.

Paquin will be seen next as a PR wizard in Flack, which hits Amazon Prime on January 22.

