Fatality in overnight house fire in Marshall

MARSHALL — An early morning fire claimed the life of an individual in Marshall. According to the city, a call came in to Marshall Dispatch just before 2:00 a.m. regarding a single-family dwelling fire. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived to the home on Sherman Drive. First responders searched the residence for survivors initially, however, there was one fatality in the home. Marshall Fire Department Chief Reggie Cooper said, “Our firefighters did an outstanding job under the circumstances, battling weather conditions and other EMS runs. The Marshall Police Department provided exceptional support, helping survivor Edith Morton during this tragic event.”