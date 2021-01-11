Pandemic leaves Texas with $1B deficit, could trigger cuts

AUSTIN (AP) – The economic damage in Texas from the coronavirus pandemic has left a nearly $1 billion deficit in the state budget. The forecast by Texas Republican Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Monday reflects how the nation’s energy capital remains hampered by a slow recovery and a half-million fewer jobs than a year ago. The deficit could result in cuts to state services as the GOP-controlled Legislature returns to work Tuesday. Many economists say that once coronavirus vaccines are more widely distributed, a broader recovery should take hold in the second half of the year.