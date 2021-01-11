Nic Antaya/Getty Images By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- It was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first playoff appearance since 2007, and Tom Brady led the Bucs to the team's first playoff win since 2002. The Bucs beat Washington 31-23 in their NFC wildcard game Saturday. The 43-year-old quarterback also broke the record for the oldest player to throw a touchdown in the NFL postseason. Now Brady will face Drew Brees, who turns 42 on Friday, and the New Orleans Saints Sunday for the NFL's oldest QB matchup ever. Watch the report from ABC's Good Morning America:

Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay Bucs to first playoff win in nearly 20 years

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2021 at 11:38 am

(NEW YORK) -- It was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first playoff appearance since 2007, and Tom Brady led the Bucs to the team's first playoff win since 2002. The Bucs beat Washington 31-23 in their NFC wildcard game Saturday.



The 43-year-old quarterback also broke the record for the oldest player to throw a touchdown in the NFL postseason.



Now Brady will face Drew Brees, who turns 42 on Friday, and the New Orleans Saints Sunday for the NFL's oldest QB matchup ever.



