Church meets for first time since pastor was fatally shot

STARVILLE — The Starville Methodist Church came together Sunday, just one week after their pastor was fatally shot. According to our news partner KETK, this was the first gathering in service since the tragedy. Pastor Mark McWilliams’ was killed last week before services began. The late pastors wife, Rosemary Williams encouraged the congregation in a prayer to forgive, “Father, we can only forgive because you forgave. So Father, I just ask right now that you would help people to call on that power, Jesus. Call on that forgiveness that we wouldn’t put any blame. My husband is the happiest he has ever been.”

McWilliams continued, “He is the healthiest he has ever been, and I’m sure he is fishing.” Pastor Mark McWilliams’ will be laid to rest on Monday, he was 62.