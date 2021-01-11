City responding to aftermath of Sunday winter storms

TYLER — The city of Tyler said Monday, they were working on three inoperative traffic signals due to power outages from weekend winter storms. Crews continue reacting to reports of downed trees throughout the City. At this time, we are not aware of any downed trees impeding traffic. Residents can report traffic signal issues to the Tyler Police Department’s non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000. Residents can report downed trees by contacting the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393, through the MyTyler app available on iOS and Android devices or through our website at https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/streets-department/contact-streets.

Most current inoperative traffic signals in Tyler:

Troup Highway and Loop 323; a flashing light is in place.

South Palmer Avenue and Front Street

East Genty Parkway and East Hillsboro Street

Crews removed snow from the runways and taxiways at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. The 6:24 a.m. flight to Dallas is cancelled. All other flights are showing scheduled. Passengers can check the status of flights at https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/airport/passenger-services/flight-information.

City offices are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Tyler Transit and Tyler Solid Waste will begin routes and service at 10 a.m.

Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution while driving. The City is asking residents to avoid all non-emergency and non-essential travel.