'And Just Like That'…Sarah Jessica Parker confirms 'Sex and the City' revival

James Devaney/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Fans of Sex and the City are rejoicing because, after years of rumors and petitions, the beloved HBO series is being revived for the small screen, as a limited series called And Just Like That.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who starred as the series’ lead Carrie Bradshaw, confirmed the good news on Sunday in a mysterious Instagram video.

The clip features shots of New York City as “And just like that… the story continues,” is typed out on a computer screen.

“I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?,” the 55-year-old actress cheekily teased in the caption, confirming that the revival, which she referred to the series as “#SATCNextChapter,” will be heading to the streaming service HBO Max.



The series will reunite SJP with Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis, who played, respectively, Miranda and Charlotte, both as co-stars and executive producers. Series creator Michael Patrick King is also back on board.

Both Nixon and Davis shared the teaser on their social media accounts.

However, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not return, as she vowed she would not.

In a statement, HBO says the ten-episode series will follow the pals, “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Sex and the City ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004 for six seasons, winning four Daytime Emmy Awards and eight Golden Globe Awards during its run.

A spinoff series, The Carrie Diaries, ran from 2013 to 2014 on The CW.

The series was also green lit for two movies, 2008’s Sex and the City and 2010’s Sex and the City 2. A third film was rumored, but the film was cancelled when Cattrall refused to reprise her role.

Not surprisingly, Cattrall didn’t share the teaser.