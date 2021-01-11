''Wonder Woman 1984' continues its reign at #1 with $3 million weekend

© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Wonder Woman 1984 topped the box office for the third straight week, delivering an estimated $3 million. That brings its North American total to $32 million.

Overseas, Wonder Woman 1984 tacked on an estimated $4.7 million, bringing its worldwide total to $131 million.

While those numbers mark a COVID-19-era best at the box office, it’s highly unlikely they’ll make up for the film’s $200 million production budget. In spite of that, Warner Bros. is already planning a third installment, with star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins already on board.

In second place, The Croods: A New Age earned an estimated $1.8 million in its seventh week of release, bringing its tally here in the states to $36.8 million. Internationally, The Croods sequel added an estimated $5.1 million, bringing its global haul to $90 million.

News of the World, the Tom Hanks-led Western drama, took third place with an estimated $1.2 million.

The thriller Monster Hunter, in its fourth week of release, landed in fourth place, earning an estimated $1.1 million.

Fatale, the psychological thriller starring Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy, rounded out the top five with an estimated $670,000 in its fourth weekend of release.

Disney and Pixar’s Soul, which skipped a U.S. theatrical release in favor of a debut on Disney+, collected an estimated $8.9 million from 11 foreign countries, raising its overseas total to $47.3 million.

Pixar is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

