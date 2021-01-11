Marvel President confirms a CG Chadwick Boseman won't be used in 'Black Panther 2'

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — When Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died after a silent battle with colon cancer over the summer, the future of the franchise was brought into question. The main question was: how can Black Panther‘s story continue without T’Challa?

Marvel President Kevin Feige spoke with Deadline on Sunday to clear the air about a few rumors swirling around the Oscar-nominated movie’s sequel. According to the Marvel Boss, Black Panther‘s story doesn’t revolve around one person, it explores his home and the people who live there.

“So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda. Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story,” said Feige when asked what will happen to Boseman’s titular character. “We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa.”

“Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda,” furthered Feige. “There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.”

While details about Black Panther 2 are still very scarce, it was previously announced that the sequel film will premiere in theaters on July 8, 2022.

By Megan Stone

