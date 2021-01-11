TxDOT crews continue to treat and clear roadways

TYLER – TxDOT this morning is retreating and blading as necessary wet and slushy roadways to keep them open to motorists. All roads are passable. Overnight crews responded to, and continue to respond to, calls of down trees and limbs throughout the eight-county district. This morning, work continues to remove slush and any additional trees and limbs from roadways to assist in the drying process prior to a possible refreeze tonight.

Smith County crews are assisting in the closure of FM 3226 due to down powerlines across the roadway, and removing down trees on FM 2089.

The signal is out on SH 110 at Acker Tap in Whitehouse. A stop sign is in place.

Crews reported receiving 2”-6” of snow in their areas throughout the district, so that means there is a lot of residual and slushiness.

Motorists are advised to stay off the roads this morning. If you must travel, buckle up, use caution, reduce your speed, remain alert, and drive to conditions.

Icy conditions are likely to impact roads tonight and Tuesday morning as temperatures drop.

Road conditions and traffic updates available on http://www.DriveTexas.org. Check them out on Facebook.com/txdot or Twitter/TxDOTTyler