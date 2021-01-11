Capitol riot suspects who allegedly brought zip ties, wore tactical gear arrested

(WASHINGTON) -- Federal authorities arrested two men suspected in last week's siege of the Capitol who were allegedly seen in tactical gear and carrying plastic restraints. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced Sunday evening that Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee for his alleged role in the incident. He appears to be the man seen and photographed in the Senate chambers wearing black tactical gear and carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip, and a cellphone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, which was used to record the incident, the U.S. Attorney's office said. Munchel has been charged with "one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," according to the U.S. Attorney. The authorities also arrested Larry Rendell Brock in Texas, the U.S. Attorney's office said. He appears to be the man who was photographed and seen entering the building wearing "a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects," the U.S. Attorney's office said. Brock was charged with "one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," according to the U.S. Attorney's office. Attorney information for both suspects was not immediately available. Brock spoke with the New Yorker after Wednesday's riot, which left Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and four others dead and massive destruction to the building, and admitted he participated in the rally. "The president asked for his supporters to be there to attend, and I felt like it was important, because of how much I love this country, to actually be there," he said in the interview that was published Jan. 9. An affidavit submitted to the D.C. District Court cited the New Yorker interview as well as other news coverage that allegedly showed him inside the building. The affidavit said that Brock's ex-wife recognized him in photos showing him participating in the attack on the Capitol and contacted the FBI. "I just know that when I saw this was happening I was afraid he would be there," the witness, who claimed she was married to Brock for 18 years, told investigators. "I think you already know he was there. It is such a good picture of him and I recognize his patch." A separate witness later contacted the FBI to report Brock's appearance in photos in the Capitol. "It looks like him and he has pilot wings on his chest in this picture," the witness said. "He was an A-lO pilot." The FBI said it is still searching for more suspects in Wednesday's incident. Anyone with information can contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Capitol riot suspects who allegedly brought zip ties, wore tactical gear arrested

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2021 at 5:46 am

Sunday's booking photo of Eric Gavelek Munchel, 30. (Nashville Police Department)By ALEXANDER MALLIN and IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

