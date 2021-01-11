Sarah Jessica Parker confirms the ladies of ‘Sex and the City’ are back for a revival

James Devaney/WireImage(NEW YORK) -- Fans of Sex and the City are rejoicing because, after years of rumors and petitions, the beloved HBO series is being revived for the small screen.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who starred as the series' lead Carrie Bradshaw, confirmed the good news on Sunday in a mysterious Instagram video.

The clip features shots of New York City as "And just like that... the story continues," is typed out on a computer screen.

"I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now?," the 55-year-old actress cheekily teased in the caption, confirming that the revival, which she referred to the series as "#SATCNextChapter," will be heading to the streaming service HBO Max.



Cynthia Nixon, who played Parker's on-screen best friend Miranda Hobbes, shared the same trailer to her Instagram and wrote, "You, me, New York...anything is possible."

Kristin Davis, who played the optimistic dreamer Charlotte York, teased when sharing the promo to her social media, "Anything is possible.... Meet you there!"

Parker excitedly commented on their respective posts about how excited she is to be acting alongside them once more.

Sex and the City ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004 for six seasons, winning four Daytime Emmy Awards and eight Golden Globe Awards during its run.

A spinoff series, The Carrie Diaries, ran from 2013 to 2014 on The CW.

The series was also green lit for two movies, 2008's Sex and the City and 2010's Sex and the City 2. A third film was rumored, but the film was cancelled because the show's fourth star -- Kim Cattrall who played the promiscuous Samantha Jones -- did not want to reprise her role.

Cattrall also did not share the teaser video on Sunday, seemingly confirming reports that her time with the franchise has come to an end.