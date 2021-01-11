Today is Monday January 11, 2021

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2021 at 4:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – A winter storm is coating parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi with snow on Sunday and into Monday morning. The National Weather Service in Houston says as many as 6 inches of snow fell across southern parts of the state on Sunday. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow was forecast into Monday for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Authorities have asked residents to stay off the roads if possible.

Advertisement

Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2021 at 4:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – A winter storm is coating parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi with snow on Sunday and into Monday morning. The National Weather Service in Houston says as many as 6 inches of snow fell across southern parts of the state on Sunday. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow was forecast into Monday for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Authorities have asked residents to stay off the roads if possible.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement