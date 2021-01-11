Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow

Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snowPosted/updated on: January 11, 2021 at 4:27 am
HOUSTON (AP) – A winter storm is coating parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi with snow on Sunday and into Monday morning. The National Weather Service in Houston says as many as 6 inches of snow fell across southern parts of the state on Sunday. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow was forecast into Monday for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Authorities have asked residents to stay off the roads if possible.