Vaccines headed to Texas providers focusing on large efforts

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas health providers getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week will include 28 providers that will focus on large community vaccination efforts, state health officials said Sunday. Texas is currently vaccinating health care workers, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that the hub providers will get more than 158,000 doses of the vaccine this week. Johns Hopkins University researchers say more than 30,000 people in Texas have died due to COVID-19, the second highest in the country.