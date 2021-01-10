Winter weather closings, delays

Winter weather closings, delaysPosted/updated on: January 10, 2021 at 7:44 pm
EAST TEXAS — Weather related closings have been announced across East Texas for Monday, January 11, 2021.
The following schools will be closed on Monday:
Tyler ISD
Tyler Junior College
Tyler Christian Pre-school
Cumberland Academy
Arp ISD
Brownsboro ISD
Whitehouse ISD
King’s Academy Christian School
Jacksonville ISD
Good Shephard School
Hawkins ISD
White Oak ISD
Frankston ISD
Glenwood Primary
Glenwood Primary University
Brookhill ISD
North Tyler Development Academy
Gladewater ISD
Chapel Hill ISD
Kilgore ISD
St. Gregory Cathedral School
Winona ISD
Athens ISD
The following schools will open late on Monday:
The Henderson bus route will pick up at 9:35 a.m.
Panola College will have a delayed opening on Monday. Offices will open at 10:30 a.m. and classes will start at 11:15 a.m.
Alto ISD will have 10 a.m. start time on Monday. Buses will run two hours later. Staff will need to report by 9:15 a.m.
Elkhart ISD will have a two hour start delay on Monday. Buses will run two hours later.