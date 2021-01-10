Winter weather closings, delays

EAST TEXAS — Weather related closings have been announced across East Texas for Monday, January 11, 2021.

The following schools will be closed on Monday:

Tyler ISD

Tyler Junior College

Tyler Christian Pre-school

Cumberland Academy

Arp ISD

Brownsboro ISD

Whitehouse ISD

King’s Academy Christian School

Jacksonville ISD

Good Shephard School

Hawkins ISD

White Oak ISD

Frankston ISD

Glenwood Primary

Glenwood Primary University

Brookhill ISD

North Tyler Development Academy

Gladewater ISD

Chapel Hill ISD

Kilgore ISD

St. Gregory Cathedral School

Winona ISD

Athens ISD

The following schools will open late on Monday:

The Henderson bus route will pick up at 9:35 a.m.

Panola College will have a delayed opening on Monday. Offices will open at 10:30 a.m. and classes will start at 11:15 a.m.

Alto ISD will have 10 a.m. start time on Monday. Buses will run two hours later. Staff will need to report by 9:15 a.m.

Elkhart ISD will have a two hour start delay on Monday. Buses will run two hours later.