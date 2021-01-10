Kilgore College receives $750K grant from THECB

KILGORE — Kilgore College is one of the higher education schools benefiting from the Texas Reskilling Grant. According to KC, the grant will provide free training to qualified individuals who have lost their jobs, or who stopped out of higher education. KC received a $750,000 grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. The $750,000 Texas Reskilling Grant will allow Kilgore College free training to qualified individuals who need to re-skill to get back into the workforce and provide support for students to complete a post secondary credential. Other East Texas colleges that received the grant are: UT Tyler and Stephen F Austin, both received $112, 500 each, and Texas A&M Texarkana got $300,000.