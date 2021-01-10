TxDOT crews working around the clock with winter weather storm

TYLER — Shift work has been implemented for response to winter storm conditions that could create issues for roads in East Texas. On Sunday, TxDOT said crews had treated roadways ahead of the storms, that could be troublesome for drivers through at least Monday afternoon. The weather event could mean slushy snow-covered bridges, overpasses, and primary roadways around the district. Roadways were reassessed and where needed treated a second time, before snow began to fall. The first crews reported at noon Sunday and will continue to monitor forecasts and inspect road conditions. Maintenance personnel throughout the Tyler District’s eight counties have readied their vehicles and equipment for an around the clock response.