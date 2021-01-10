Police asking for help in finding missing Brownsboro teen

BROWNSBORO — Police in Brownsboro are asking for help in locating a missing teen in Henderson County. Chloe Hollowell, 14, was last seen in Brownsboro. Hollowell is described as 5’6, 275, with dirty blonde hair, and brown eyes. Chloe struggles with anxiety and depression. She is under a doctor’s care and is on medication, which she does not have. Authorities are asking if you see Chloe, to contact Brownsboro Police Department 903-852-6761 or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department 903-675-5128.