BBB accepting nominations for 2021 BBB Awards for Excellence

TYLER — The BBB has announced a call for nominations for the 2021 BBB Awards for Excellence. According to the organization, these awards commemorate businesses and charities that demonstrate superior ethics, reliability and trustworthiness. All BBB Accredited Businesses and Accredited Charities who have a physical location within the nineteen (19) counties served by BBB Central East Texas are eligible to be nominated and to receive a prestigious BBB Award. Nominations for businesses are due January 31, 2021.