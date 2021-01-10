Zonta Club cancels this years prom dress give-a-ways

LONGVIEW — The annual prom dress boutique give-a-way by Zonta Club of Longview has been canceled for 2021. Organizer’s said the decision to stop their 13th annual gift of free prom dresses, is for this year only and is due to COVID-19 and the lack of being able to give the items away safely. Zonta Club will continue to collect dresses from size 0 to 28. The dresses can either be brand new or gently used and can be any style, length and color. The Zonta Club also collects accessories and shoes. The collection site is at the Longview Fire Department at 100 S. Center Street.