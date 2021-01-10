Funeral service scheduled for local pastor killed in Smith County church

WINONA — Funeral services for Pastor Mark McWilliams, a local pastor killed last weekend, will be held Monday. According to our news partner KETK, McWilliams will be eulogized at 2 p.m. at Starrville Methodist Church, located on FM 757 at FM 16 in Winona. McWilliams was preparing at the church for services last Sunday, when he confronted Myretz Woolen, who allegedly shot and killed the Pastor in the church bathroom. Woolen was suspected of breaking into the church after he escaped and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase. Another parishioner was shot multiple times, in Woolen’s attempt to escape and transported to an area hospital, but is expected to recover.