TYLER — A vehicle has crashed head on into a brick wall surrounding the Hollytree West neighborhood. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Police and Fire were called to the scene, involving a black SUV, and a white Lexus that was involved in the wreck. UT Health EMS was part of the first responders that worked the crash site at Hollywest Dr. and Old Jacksonville HWY just after 7 p.m. on Friday night.