LPD looking to add after several retirements

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department announced the retirement of 3 long term team members. Sergeant Chad Lemaire retired Friday, after 20 years of service. Sergeant Shaun Pendleton recently stepped away after serving the citizens of Longview for the past 35 years. Officer David Cheatham is moving on to a new chapter in his life, with over 32 years of service. Longview Police, are looking to add officers to their team. The city is seeking new and experienced officers. Pay begins at $53,990.31 with step increases throughout your career. More information, including requirements, benefits, salary, and more is available by clicking the link. https://longviewtexas.gov/2197/Join-Our-Team. LPD is also searching for new and experienced dispatchers with a starting salary of $34,130.98 annually.