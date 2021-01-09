Tyler Parks & Rec announces updated Scavenger Hunt

TYLER — A new QR code based Scavenger Hunt Program is coming to the city of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department. According to the department the plan will launch in February of 2020, with a goal to increase exploration within the City’s parks and trails. The Scavenger Hunt has now been expanded and updated with 12 new clues hidden across Tyler area parks for people to find and complete. QR codes are located at each participating park for people to scan with their cellphones to get the task instructions. For more information, please contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 531-1371.