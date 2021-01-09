ETCOG wins record of achievement

KILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments announced this week, they have been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. This marks nearly 2 consecutive decades of being highlighted with the award. “Nineteen consecutive years receiving this recognition from an independent source is an outstanding achievement,” said ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland. “It is also reflective of ETCOG’s commitment to financial accountability. I am so proud of our entire Operations Team for their relentless pursuit of excellence!” The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. ETCOG’s 2019 CAFR can be viewed at http://www.etcog.org/financials.