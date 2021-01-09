ETOM opens exhibit by Miguel Covarrubias

KILGORE — The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College opened a new exhibit Saturday featuring Miguel Covarrubias. Organizers describe Covarrubias as one of the most famous Mexican artists of the 20th century. The traveling exhibit, “Miguel Covarrubias: Caricaturist,” is on display at the museum through Feb. 20. It focuses on the sophisticated caricatures that made Covarrubias famous.The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is limited to 75 guests at a time due to COVID-19 protocols. Face coverings are required for all visitors. Visit the museum online at http://www.kilgore.edu/etom. https://www.facebook.com/events/1165281647150399/.