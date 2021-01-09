Record days for Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations continue

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State health officials say Texas coronavirus hospitalizations continue to edge closer to the 14,000 level as the string of record hospitalizations continues. State statistics show more than 13,900 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday in Texas. That marks the state’s 12th consecutive daily hospitalization record. The 372 new fatalities Friday bring the COVID-19 death toll in Texas to more than 29,000. Almost 23,000 new confirmed and probable cases bring the total for the outbreak to more than 1.9 million. Almost 335,000 people currently have active coronavirus cases. Health officials say the crisis is growing worse after holiday gatherings and from people staying indoors because it’s winter.