Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account
Posted/updated on:
January 8, 2021 at
5:47 pm
wachiwit/iStockBy MARK OSBORNE, ABC News
(WASHINGTON) -- It appear President Donald Trump will have to find a new preferred platform to share his views with the world.
Twitter announced Friday evening that it had permanently suspended Trump.
"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them -- specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter -- we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter wrote in a statement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account
Posted/updated on:
January 8, 2021 at
5:47 pm
wachiwit/iStockBy MARK OSBORNE, ABC News
(WASHINGTON) -- It appear President Donald Trump will have to find a new preferred platform to share his views with the world.
Twitter announced Friday evening that it had permanently suspended Trump.
"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them -- specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter -- we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter wrote in a statement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.