Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2021 at 5:47 pm

By MARK OSBORNE, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) -- It appear President Donald Trump will have to find a new preferred platform to share his views with the world.



Twitter announced Friday evening that it had permanently suspended Trump.



"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them -- specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter -- we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter wrote in a statement.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



