NET RMA and winter weather

TYLER — The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) announced Friday that Toll 49 bridges have already been treated in advance of the possibility of inclement weather this weekend. The agency is encouraging all motorists to drive safely and with caution. There are several actions drivers can take to be a safe driver in inclement weather.

You’re asked to please keep the following in mind when driving in bad weather:

Plan ahead – driving in bad weather can take longer so plan accordingly

Drive Slowly – it will decrease the chance of having an accident

Leave Room in Front of the car– experts recommend doubling the space

normally allotted between you and the car in front of you

Buckle Up – be sure you and your passengers wear seat belts at all times