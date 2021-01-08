Tyler Emergency Management Officials monitoring winter weather conditions

TYLER — The City of Tyler Fire Department and Emergency Management officials say they will continue to monitor the inclement weather conditions in the Tyler area in preparation for the snow, rain, and ice predicted for Sunday. Officials say emergency services will be available to residents of Tyler, including personnel in the Fire, Police, Streets, Water/Sewer, Traffic, and Information Technology departments.

According to a news release, emergency service capabilities are at full strength and City departments are in frequent communication with each other to ensure that all necessary preparations are in place. Additionally, officials tell us they are in communication with the local school district, County and State Emergency Management officials, and local EMS. Emergency Management officials continue to monitor the situation and will respond as appropriate, according to the release.