Four-way stop being installed at Cambridge/Jeff Davis intersection

TYLER — To increase safety during the upcoming Cambridge Road improvement project, a four-way stop sign is being installed at the intersection of Cambridge Road and Jeff Davis Drive in Tyler, according to a news release. The signs will be installed on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving through the intersection. Warning signs will be placed in advance of all approaches to the intersection to advise drivers of the change. The four-way stop will be permanent after the completion of the project.

The Cambridge Road improvement project includes the expansion of the existing pavement width, the addition of curb and gutter, sidewalks, a new underground storm drain system, and the installation of a 12-inch water line — along with other miscellaneous water and sewer system improvements on Cambridge Road from Broadway Avenue to Jeff Davis Drive. Drainage issues adjacent to the project on Oxford Drive will also be addressed. Other improvements include the addition of a dedicated center turn lane and traffic safety enhancements that officials say will enhance traffic flow, reduce flooding, and provide a safe place for pedestrians to walk. The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program. Construction is scheduled to begin on Jan. 19.