Watch Zendaya and John David Washington test the strength of their love in 'Malcolm & Marie' trailer

Courtesy of Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Zendaya and John David Washington come to terms with their not-so-perfect relationship in the official trailer for Netflix’s& Malcolm & Marie.

The film, which was shot under strict COVID-19 safety protocols back in June 2020, follows Zendaya and Washington as a Hollywood couple who return home after a “celebratory movie premiere.” Washington, who plays a filmmaker tensely waiting for critics reviews, is seen questioning his girlfriend about their issues.

“What is it Marie? What do you want?” asks Washington’s Malcolm in the promo.

“Really? Do you want to go there?” responds Zendaya’s Marie.

Directed by Eurphoria creator Sam Levinson, the black-and-white feature is already rumored to be an Oscar contender, with Netflix reportedly planning “to wage a full-fledged Oscar campaign” for the film.

Malcolm & Marie premieres on Netflix February 5.

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.