UT Health East Texas opens COVID-19 vaccinations to high-risk individuals

TYLER — UT Health East Texas on Monday will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk members of the public. According to a news release, vaccines will be given by appointment only. The vaccine will be available to those who meet the Texas Department of State Health Services criteria for Phase 1A or 1B of the state’s vaccine allocation plan. Phase 1A includes healthcare workers, first and last responders and residents of long-term care facilities; Phase 1B includes those 65 and older and those 18 and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

UT Health is the only healthcare system in East Texas to be selected by the Texas Department of State Health Services as a mass vaccine location. UT Health is slated to receive 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine that will be given on an appointment only, first-come, first-served basis. Individuals who meet the criteria for Phase 1A and 1B can make an appointment using this link:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/UT

The vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler on Highway 271. Appointment time slots are available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Anyone wanting a vaccine must have an appointment; vaccines for walk-ins will not be available. There is no charge for the vaccine, but residents are asked to bring their insurance card to their appointment. During the appointment, residents will be registered, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during which time a second appointment will be scheduled. The Moderna vaccine is given in two doses, 28 days apart.