Waiting list for future drive-thru vaccine clinics

TYLER — All available appointments for the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for today and tomorrow at Harvey Hall have been filled. Individuals with an appointment will be able to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Anyone who does not have an appointment for today or tomorrow are told not to go to Harvey Hall this weekend and are asked instead to enroll in the waiting list to be contacted when the next drive-thru vaccine clinics become scheduled by the NET Health Immunizations Department. Click on the link to enroll in the electronic waiting list: https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org/RegisterForYourFirstModernaVaccine