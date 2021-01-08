Tyler police search for missing man

TYLER — Tyler Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Corbin Stiefer, a 21 year old white male. was last seen Wednesday morning on Briar Creek Drive in Tyler. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans. Corbin is 5’9, 108 lbs with short brown hair and a patchy beard. He’s driving a red 2014 Mazda 6 with Texas LP# GXB1645. His family says he is ill and does not have his medication with him. They also said he left home without his ID or phone. Contact the Tyler Police Department with any information: 903-531-1000.