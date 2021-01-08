iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Brooklyn 122, Philadelphia 109 Cleveland 94, Memphis 90 Denver 124, Dallas 117 (OT) Portland 135 Minnesota 117 San Antonio 118, LA Lakers 109 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Gonzaga 86, BYU 69 Iowa 89, Maryland 67 Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73 Colorado 79, Oregon 72 Illinois 81, Northwestern 56 Santa Clara at Gonzaga (Canceled) Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 1/7/21

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2021 at 5:31 am

