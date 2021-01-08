Today is Friday January 08, 2021

Scoreboard roundup — 1/7/21

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2021 at 5:31 am
By ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Brooklyn 122, Philadelphia 109
Cleveland 94, Memphis 90
Denver 124, Dallas 117 (OT)
Portland 135 Minnesota 117
San Antonio 118, LA Lakers 109

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 86, BYU 69
Iowa 89, Maryland 67
Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73
Colorado 79, Oregon 72
Illinois 81, Northwestern 56
Santa Clara at Gonzaga (Canceled)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

