Scoreboard roundup — 1/7/21

Scoreboard roundup — 1/7/21Posted/updated on: January 8, 2021 at 5:31 am
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Brooklyn 122, Philadelphia 109
Cleveland 94, Memphis 90
Denver 124, Dallas 117 (OT)
Portland 135 Minnesota 117
San Antonio 118, LA Lakers 109
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 86, BYU 69
Iowa 89, Maryland 67
Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73
Colorado 79, Oregon 72
Illinois 81, Northwestern 56
Santa Clara at Gonzaga (Canceled)
