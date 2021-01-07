Advertisement

Trump official merchandise stores removed by Shopify

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2021 at 9:37 pm

JHVEPhoto/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- The e-commerce platform Shopify said Thursday that it has terminated stores affiliated with President Donald Trump in the wake of pro-Trump supporters, many clad in Make America Great Again gear, violently storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.



"Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence," a company spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. "Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause."



"As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump," the spokesperson added.



The company confirmed that TrumpStore.com and shop.donaldjtrump.com were removed. The latter is the official shop of the Trump Campaign, while TrumpStore.com is run by the Trump Organization.



Now when visiting the sites, shoppers are met with an error page.



Shopify, a Canada-based company, powers the back end of online shopping sites for more than 1 million merchants and catapulted in popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic as many businesses were forced to pivot toward e-commerce.



Fellow e-commerce giants Amazon and eBay did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment Thursday on whether it would follow suit, though most Trump merchandise on those platforms are sold through independent sellers.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back